Fiserv (FISV) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $5.0384 billion for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fiserv Stock Down 3.2%

FISV opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. Fiserv has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $168.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,588,663,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $825,819,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $405,930,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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