Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Larry Eugene Allbaugh Purchases 96,591 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Larry Eugene Allbaugh acquired 96,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $4,250,004.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,101,687 shares in the company, valued at $48,474,228. The trade was a 9.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

FSBC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 43,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.72 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth $889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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