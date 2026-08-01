Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $51.00 target price on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.92%.The firm had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Donna Lucas purchased 1,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $627,176. This trade represents a 8.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judson Teichert Riggs purchased 2,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 87,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,851,364. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,988 and have sold 12,692 shares valued at $524,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Star Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Star Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Five Star Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here