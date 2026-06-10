Free Trial
→ Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it) (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Five Star Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five Star Bancorp has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $42.30.
  • The stock was trading at $43.94, near its 52-week high of $44.49, and the company reported recent quarterly EPS of $0.83 with revenue of $43.47 million.
  • Five Star Bancorp recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equating to an annualized yield of about 2.3%, while insiders sold shares in recent weeks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of research firms have commented on FSBC. Stephens upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $67,707.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,615.06. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $106,187.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,864.88. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 64,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Five Star Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Five Star Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Star Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Five Star Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines