Five9 (FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $306.6090 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five9 alerts: Sign Up

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Five9

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,057.51. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,901,632.04. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the software maker's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 52.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,182 shares of the software maker's stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 147.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five9, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five9 wasn't on the list.

While Five9 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here