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Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Five9 logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Five9 shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.21, closing around $29.79 after rising 2.9%. The stock trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong recent momentum.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable but mixed, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating from 18 analysts and an average price target of $25.93—below the current share price. Needham assigned a $40 target, while Zacks downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • Institutional ownership is high at 96.64%, with major investors including Vanguard increasing their positions. Company insiders, however, sold 85,820 shares worth approximately $2.0 million during the last quarter, primarily through planned or tax-related transactions.
  • Interested in Five9? Here are five stocks we like better.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 3226264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

Get Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Up 2.9%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 8,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $203,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 278,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,902,097.60. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 21,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $447,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,901,632.04. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $201,250,000 after acquiring an additional 759,237 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,107,000 after purchasing an additional 787,626 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker's stock worth $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217,227 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,086,675 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 547,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,382 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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