Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.5070, with a volume of 21468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, President Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $74,520.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 275,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,685,409.75. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $36,641.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,516,311.75. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 403,644 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,574 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Five9 by 575.9% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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