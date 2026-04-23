Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Down 8.7% - What's Next?

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.1470. Approximately 399,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,364,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.94.

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Five9 Stock Down 8.3%

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,358 shares of the software maker's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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