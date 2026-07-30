Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $97.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 6.70%.Fiverr International's quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Fiverr International's conference call:

Q2 revenue and profitability declined sharply: Revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined 18.3% to $17.5 million, with margin down 180 basis points to 17.9%. The decline was driven by continued compression in low-value transactional work.

Revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined 18.3% to $17.5 million, with margin down 180 basis points to 17.9%. The decline was driven by continued compression in low-value transactional work. Near-term conditions worsened and guidance was reduced: Fiverr reported decelerating marketplace traffic and demand that carried into Q3, attributing some pressure to LLM updates and AI-integrated search experiences. Q3 revenue is now expected to decline 18%–26% year over year, while full-year revenue is projected to fall 14%–17%.

Fiverr reported decelerating marketplace traffic and demand that carried into Q3, attributing some pressure to LLM updates and AI-integrated search experiences. Q3 revenue is now expected to decline 18%–26% year over year, while full-year revenue is projected to fall 14%–17%. Higher-value work continued to grow: Projects valued at $1,000 or more represented 15% of completed-project gross order value and grew 13% year over year on a trailing 12-month basis. Programming and technology projects above $1,000 grew 34%, while graphics and design grew 25%, with strong demand also reported for AI video, voice agents, mobile apps, and websites.

Projects valued at $1,000 or more represented 15% of completed-project gross order value and grew 13% year over year on a trailing 12-month basis. Programming and technology projects above $1,000 grew 34%, while graphics and design grew 25%, with strong demand also reported for AI video, voice agents, mobile apps, and websites. Management cited encouraging transformation metrics: Early testing showed skill extraction resolving up to 58% of conversation mismatches, a new matching model reducing cancellations by 7%, and semantic onboarding increasing new-customer conversion by 8%. Fiverr also said its fulfillment layer reached 91% verified precision across more than 84% of tested completed projects.

Early testing showed skill extraction resolving up to 58% of conversation mismatches, a new matching model reducing cancellations by 7%, and semantic onboarding increasing new-customer conversion by 8%. Fiverr also said its fulfillment layer reached 91% verified precision across more than 84% of tested completed projects. The transition will take longer and capital allocation remains conservative: Management now expects meaningful financial benefits from its shift toward high-value, end-to-end projects to take at least six quarters, beginning in Q3. Fiverr ended the quarter with $308.5 million in cash and investments, plans to protect R&D spending, and said it is not currently pursuing inorganic investments.

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Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 2,399,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,683. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $330.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Fiverr International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 53,063 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 783.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company's stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company's stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 70,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiverr International

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiverr remained profitable, reporting $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share and a 6.70% net margin. Spending per active buyer also increased, supporting management’s strategy of focusing on larger, higher-value projects requiring human expertise. Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Fiverr remained profitable, reporting $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share and a 6.70% net margin. Spending per active buyer also increased, supporting management’s strategy of focusing on larger, higher-value projects requiring human expertise. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target from $15 to $11.50 and adopted a Neutral rating. The revised target still implies upside, but the cut reflects concerns about marketplace weakness and Fiverr’s extended transformation timeline. Benzinga analyst update

Citigroup lowered its price target from $15 to $11.50 and adopted a Neutral rating. The revised target still implies upside, but the cut reflects concerns about marketplace weakness and Fiverr’s extended transformation timeline. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reduced its target from $16 to $9 and assigned a Sector Perform rating, indicating limited expected appreciation from current levels. Ticker Report analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its target from $16 to $9 and assigned a Sector Perform rating, indicating limited expected appreciation from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Fiverr cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to $80 million-$88 million, versus analysts’ $99.4 million consensus, and lowered full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $356 million-$372 million from an expected $402.7 million. Management cited AI-related traffic and demand headwinds and said the transformation may take six quarters. Fiverr 2026 revenue forecast

Fiverr cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to $80 million-$88 million, versus analysts’ $99.4 million consensus, and lowered full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $356 million-$372 million from an expected $402.7 million. Management cited AI-related traffic and demand headwinds and said the transformation may take six quarters. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million and missed estimates, while earnings of $0.50 per share also came in below the $0.52 consensus. Active buyers declined sharply, intensifying concerns that AI tools are reducing demand for Fiverr’s traditional services. Fiverr second-quarter earnings

Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million and missed estimates, while earnings of $0.50 per share also came in below the $0.52 consensus. Active buyers declined sharply, intensifying concerns that AI tools are reducing demand for Fiverr’s traditional services. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded Fiverr from Outperform to Market Perform, while Scotiabank cut its rating from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform with a $10 target. The downgrades reinforce the broader analyst concern over slower growth and AI disruption. Benzinga analyst downgrades

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Fiverr International from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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