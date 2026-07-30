Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Fiverr International and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $16.60.

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Fiverr International Trading Down 0.5%

FVRR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 1,570,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.39. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.78 million during the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $9,410,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 588,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 566,636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,484 shares of the company's stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 237,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,141 shares of the company's stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 222,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

More Fiverr International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiverr remained profitable in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share and a 6.7% net margin. Spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368 annually, suggesting the company is attracting higher-value projects even as its buyer base contracts. Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Fiverr remained profitable in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share and a 6.7% net margin. Spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368 annually, suggesting the company is attracting higher-value projects even as its buyer base contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Management is repositioning Fiverr toward larger, more complex projects requiring human expertise and expects a transformation period of roughly six quarters. Citi maintained a Hold rating with a $15 price target, reflecting potential long-term value but limited near-term visibility. Fiverr Marketplace Weakness and Extended Transformation Timeline Justify Neutral Hold Rating

Management is repositioning Fiverr toward larger, more complex projects requiring human expertise and expects a transformation period of roughly six quarters. Citi maintained a Hold rating with a $15 price target, reflecting potential long-term value but limited near-term visibility. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million, missing the $99.74 million consensus estimate, while earnings of $0.50 per share also missed expectations of $0.52. Earnings declined from $0.69 per share a year earlier. Fiverr Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million, missing the $99.74 million consensus estimate, while earnings of $0.50 per share also missed expectations of $0.52. Earnings declined from $0.69 per share a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Fiverr cut third-quarter revenue guidance to $80 million–$88 million, versus the $99.4 million consensus, and forecast 2026 revenue of $356 million–$372 million, well below analysts’ $402.7 million estimate. Management cited AI-driven traffic and demand pressures, declining active buyers and a lengthy transition. Fiverr Forecasts 2026 Revenue Amid AI Headwinds

Fiverr cut third-quarter revenue guidance to $80 million–$88 million, versus the $99.4 million consensus, and forecast 2026 revenue of $356 million–$372 million, well below analysts’ $402.7 million estimate. Management cited AI-driven traffic and demand pressures, declining active buyers and a lengthy transition. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded Fiverr to Market Perform from Outperform, and Scotiabank lowered its rating to Sector Perform with a $10 price target, reinforcing concerns about weakening marketplace growth and AI disruption.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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