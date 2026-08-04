Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $44.61. Flanigan's Enterprises shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 65,238 shares.

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Flanigan's Enterprises Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Flanigan's Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flanigan's Enterprises's previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Flanigan's Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Flanigan II bought 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,312.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 983,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,250,918.96. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $63,453. Corporate insiders own 62.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan's Enterprises in the second quarter worth $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan's Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flanigan's Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company's stock.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan's delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan's Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

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