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Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Flanigan's Enterprises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $44.61. Flanigan's Enterprises shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 65,238 shares.

Flanigan's Enterprises Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Flanigan's Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flanigan's Enterprises's previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Flanigan's Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Flanigan II bought 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,312.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 983,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,250,918.96. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $63,453. Corporate insiders own 62.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan's Enterprises in the second quarter worth $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan's Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flanigan's Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company's stock.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan's delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan's Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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