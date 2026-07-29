Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.420-4.740 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.70.

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Flex Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Flex has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.070 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $5,079,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,921.61. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 26,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total value of $3,851,403.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 257,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,207,500.96. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Flex by 6,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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