Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.420-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.7 billion-$35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.3 billion. Flex also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 1.000-1.070 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

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Flex Stock Down 2.4%

Flex stock opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. Flex has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Flex has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.070 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $190,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,507,726.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $966,796.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,122 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,648.06. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Flex by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 6,318.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 63.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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