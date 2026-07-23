Floor & Decor (FND) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.2312 billion for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $106,221,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock worth $111,836,000 after buying an additional 1,211,731 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,407 shares of the company's stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,465 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.72.

View Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here