Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Floor & Decor's conference call:

Second-quarter sales rose 3% to $1.25 billion, while comparable-store sales declined 2.1% but improved sequentially from a 3.7% decline in the first quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.58, flat year over year and above the company’s expectations.

Second-quarter sales rose 3% to $1.25 billion, while comparable-store sales declined 2.1% but improved sequentially from a 3.7% decline in the first quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.58, flat year over year and above the company’s expectations. Demand for large discretionary flooring projects remains pressured by historically low existing-home sales, affordability challenges and cautious consumers. Third-quarter-to-date comparable sales were down 2.2%, and vinyl flooring faces excess industry supply that could weigh on the category through at least the first half of 2027.

Demand for large discretionary flooring projects remains pressured by historically low existing-home sales, affordability challenges and cautious consumers. Third-quarter-to-date comparable sales were down 2.2%, and vinyl flooring faces excess industry supply that could weigh on the category through at least the first half of 2027. Professional sales grew approximately 4% and represented about 55% of total sales, supported by strong installation-materials performance and gains in tile and wood. Management also cited improving conversion, higher-value product adoption and better regional trends as evidence that its market-share initiatives are gaining traction.

Professional sales grew approximately 4% and represented about 55% of total sales, supported by strong installation-materials performance and gains in tile and wood. Management also cited improving conversion, higher-value product adoption and better regional trends as evidence that its market-share initiatives are gaining traction. The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $1.88-$2.13 and expects sales of $4.77-$4.99 billion, with the 53rd week contributing approximately $0.08 of adjusted EPS. The guidance still assumes comparable-store sales ranging from flat to down 4%, reflecting continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $1.88-$2.13 and expects sales of $4.77-$4.99 billion, with the 53rd week contributing approximately $0.08 of adjusted EPS. The guidance still assumes comparable-store sales ranging from flat to down 4%, reflecting continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Strong operating cash flow and a refinancing that extended debt maturities supported $65.7 million of share repurchases in the quarter, with $334.3 million remaining under the authorization. Floor & Decor also continued expansion, opening 11 stores in the first half, while online sales penetration increased to 20.3% from 18.6% a year ago.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.37. 3,394,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,532. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120,116 shares of the company's stock worth $311,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock worth $289,527,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,717,183 shares of the company's stock worth $206,397,000 after buying an additional 437,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,586,000 after buying an additional 436,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,836,000 after buying an additional 1,211,731 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Floor & Decor

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Floor & Decor earned $0.58 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.56-$0.57. Revenue reached $1.25 billion , above the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Floor & Decor Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Floor & Decor earned , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.56-$0.57. Revenue reached , above the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20-$2.45 , well above the approximately $1.91 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion was at least in line with expectations. Floor & Decor Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at , well above the approximately $1.91 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of was at least in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 3.0% year over year , but EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $0.58. This suggests the earnings beat was favorable, though underlying growth remains relatively measured. Floor & Decor Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue increased , but EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $0.58. This suggests the earnings beat was favorable, though underlying growth remains relatively measured. Negative Sentiment: The company indicated that demand for larger discretionary home-improvement projects remains challenging. That caution could temper investor enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat and improved earnings outlook. Floor & Decor Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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