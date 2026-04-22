Flowserve (FLS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.1821 billion for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flowserve Trading Down 1.7%

FLS stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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