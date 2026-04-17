Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.70.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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