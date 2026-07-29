Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Flowserve updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

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Flowserve Price Performance

FLS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,100. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $92.41.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

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Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flowserve by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 9.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 290,226 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,777,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 158,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $190,468,000 after buying an additional 299,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,400,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $166,572,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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