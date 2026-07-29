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Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Flowserve logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Flowserve issued FY 2026 guidance for earnings per share of $4.05–$4.20 and revenue of approximately $4.9 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded estimates, with EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.86 consensus and revenue of $1.17 billion versus $1.16 billion expected.
  • Shares fell $3.39 to $70.04, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $86.70. Flowserve also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, yielding about 1.3%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 2,724,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,881. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. Flowserve has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. BOKF NA bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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