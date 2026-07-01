Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.4706.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Fluence Energy from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 3.8%

FLNC opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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