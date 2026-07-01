Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Glj Research

Analysts at Glj Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.83.

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Fluence Energy Stock Up 3.8%

FLNC opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Fluence Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP John Zahurancik sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $402,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,194,311.10. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,086.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 385,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 353,282 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 84.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 84,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 95,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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