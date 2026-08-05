Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 17,446,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,820. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

More Fluence Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluence Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fluence continues to benefit from strong demand for grid-scale energy storage, a substantial backlog and growth in services revenue. Earlier reports cited a record backlog of approximately $5.6 billion, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. Fluence Energy earnings preview

Fluence continues to benefit from strong demand for grid-scale energy storage, a substantial backlog and growth in services revenue. Earlier reports cited a record backlog of approximately $5.6 billion, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity was elevated ahead of the earnings release, including roughly twice the typical volume in call options. This signals heightened investor interest but does not establish a clear direction for FLNC.

Trading activity was elevated ahead of the earnings release, including roughly twice the typical volume in call options. This signals heightened investor interest but does not establish a clear direction for FLNC. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with recently published price targets ranging from $9 to $26 and a reported median target of $20, reflecting uncertainty about the pace and profitability of backlog conversion.

Analyst views remain mixed, with recently published price targets ranging from $9 to $26 and a reported median target of $20, reflecting uncertainty about the pace and profitability of backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Fluence reported a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share, while its net margin remained negative at 1.62%. The loss reinforces concerns that strong demand has not yet translated into consistent profitability. Fluence Energy quarterly results

Fluence reported a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share, while its net margin remained negative at 1.62%. The loss reinforces concerns that strong demand has not yet translated into consistent profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company’s updated fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion is below the approximately $3.4 billion consensus estimate. The shortfall suggests weaker-than-expected project timing, revenue conversion or execution in the second half of the year. Fluence Energy misses sales expectations

The company’s updated fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion is below the approximately $3.4 billion consensus estimate. The shortfall suggests weaker-than-expected project timing, revenue conversion or execution in the second half of the year. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be reassessing execution risk, including storage-project timing, supply-chain delivery and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into profitable revenue. The high-beta stock is particularly vulnerable when guidance visibility deteriorates. Fluence Energy execution risk analysis

Investors appear to be reassessing execution risk, including storage-project timing, supply-chain delivery and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into profitable revenue. The high-beta stock is particularly vulnerable when guidance visibility deteriorates. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has consisted of sales rather than purchases over the past six months, adding to the negative sentiment, although these transactions may not be directly related to the latest results.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Fluence Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 333,233.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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