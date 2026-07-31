Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $15.13. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $13.6770, with a volume of 2,140,854 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Glj Research started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 71,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,897.13. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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