Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.63.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. Fluence Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $351,907.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,567,897.13. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,750. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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