Fluent (FLNT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Fluent to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $44.6380 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 132.41% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 10,503 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.73. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluent currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fluent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 61,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $168,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,151,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,371. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $49,613.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 312,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $806,133.90. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,736 shares of company stock worth $358,260 and have sold 29,120 shares worth $75,197. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Fluent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company's proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

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