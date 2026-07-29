FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.190-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. FMC also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.130 EPS.

Get FMC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on FMC in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 7,664,719 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,178. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. FMC's payout ratio is -1.60%.

FMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, above the high end of its guidance range, while cash from operations increased to $363 million. The company also raised free-cash-flow guidance to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront payment from its rimisoxafen licensing agreement. FMC Corporation second-quarter 2026 results

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, above the high end of its guidance range, while cash from operations increased to $363 million. The company also raised free-cash-flow guidance to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront payment from its rimisoxafen licensing agreement. Positive Sentiment: FMC said asset-related actions—including the India business sale, the rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group equity investment—could generate approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, potentially strengthening its balance sheet.

FMC said asset-related actions—including the India business sale, the rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group equity investment—could generate approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, potentially strengthening its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.33 is above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03, suggesting some anticipated improvement late in the year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.33 is above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03, suggesting some anticipated improvement late in the year. Neutral Sentiment: FMC concluded the strategic review announced in February without announcing a broader strategic transaction. The company said it remains focused on operational execution and its existing portfolio.

FMC concluded the strategic review announced in February without announcing a broader strategic transaction. The company said it remains focused on operational execution and its existing portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% to $0.26, and the company posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 26% from the prior-year period. FMC second-quarter revenue report

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% to $0.26, and the company posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 26% from the prior-year period. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was cut to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations of $1.68, while revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion is below the $3.7 billion consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $620 million-$680 million.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was cut to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations of $1.68, while revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion is below the $3.7 billion consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $620 million-$680 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was particularly weak: adjusted EPS of $0.05-$0.13 versus consensus of $0.65, and revenue of $840 million-$900 million versus expectations of $950.7 million. The substantial near-term earnings shortfall is the primary reason for the negative investor reaction.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of FMC by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 137.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here