FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.7 million. FMC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.190-1.490 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered FMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 7,664,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,178. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. FMC's dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Key FMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, above the high end of its guidance range, while cash from operations increased to $363 million. The company also raised free-cash-flow guidance to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront payment from its rimisoxafen licensing agreement. FMC Corporation second-quarter 2026 results

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, above the high end of its guidance range, while cash from operations increased to $363 million. The company also raised free-cash-flow guidance to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront payment from its rimisoxafen licensing agreement. Positive Sentiment: FMC said asset-related actions—including the India business sale, the rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group equity investment—could generate approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, potentially strengthening its balance sheet.

FMC said asset-related actions—including the India business sale, the rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group equity investment—could generate approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, potentially strengthening its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.33 is above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03, suggesting some anticipated improvement late in the year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.33 is above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03, suggesting some anticipated improvement late in the year. Neutral Sentiment: FMC concluded the strategic review announced in February without announcing a broader strategic transaction. The company said it remains focused on operational execution and its existing portfolio.

FMC concluded the strategic review announced in February without announcing a broader strategic transaction. The company said it remains focused on operational execution and its existing portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% to $0.26, and the company posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 26% from the prior-year period. FMC second-quarter revenue report

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% to $0.26, and the company posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 26% from the prior-year period. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was cut to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations of $1.68, while revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion is below the $3.7 billion consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $620 million-$680 million.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was cut to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations of $1.68, while revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion is below the $3.7 billion consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $620 million-$680 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was particularly weak: adjusted EPS of $0.05-$0.13 versus consensus of $0.65, and revenue of $840 million-$900 million versus expectations of $950.7 million. The substantial near-term earnings shortfall is the primary reason for the negative investor reaction.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 11.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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