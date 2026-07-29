FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Zacks reports. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.

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FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 7,664,719 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. FMC has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in FMC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

Key FMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, above the high end of its guidance range, while cash from operations increased to $363 million. The company also raised free-cash-flow guidance to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront payment from its rimisoxafen licensing agreement. FMC Corporation second-quarter 2026 results

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $153 million, above the high end of its guidance range, while cash from operations increased to $363 million. The company also raised free-cash-flow guidance to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront payment from its rimisoxafen licensing agreement. Positive Sentiment: FMC said asset-related actions—including the India business sale, the rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group equity investment—could generate approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, potentially strengthening its balance sheet.

FMC said asset-related actions—including the India business sale, the rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group equity investment—could generate approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, potentially strengthening its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.33 is above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03, suggesting some anticipated improvement late in the year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.33 is above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03, suggesting some anticipated improvement late in the year. Neutral Sentiment: FMC concluded the strategic review announced in February without announcing a broader strategic transaction. The company said it remains focused on operational execution and its existing portfolio.

FMC concluded the strategic review announced in February without announcing a broader strategic transaction. The company said it remains focused on operational execution and its existing portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% to $0.26, and the company posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 26% from the prior-year period. FMC second-quarter revenue report

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% to $0.26, and the company posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased 26% from the prior-year period. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was cut to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations of $1.68, while revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion is below the $3.7 billion consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $620 million-$680 million.

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was cut to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations of $1.68, while revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion is below the $3.7 billion consensus. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $620 million-$680 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was particularly weak: adjusted EPS of $0.05-$0.13 versus consensus of $0.65, and revenue of $840 million-$900 million versus expectations of $950.7 million. The substantial near-term earnings shortfall is the primary reason for the negative investor reaction.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

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