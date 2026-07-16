F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F.N.B. from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 298,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,737.41. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company's stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE FNB opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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