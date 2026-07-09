F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $467.2960 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 21.64%.The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84.

F.N.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from F.N.B.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. F.N.B.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 298,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,523,737.41. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNB

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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