Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Focusrite Stock Up 3.7%

Focusrite plc ( LON:TUNE Get Free Report ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.29 and traded as high as GBX 210. Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 198.50, with a volume of 248,385 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £115.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound. We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions. Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

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