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Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Focusrite logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical move: Focusrite passed above its 50-day moving average (GBX 201.29) during the session, trading as high as GBX 210 before settling at GBX 198.50 on volume of 248,385 shares, a 3.7% intraday increase.
  • Valuation and financials: The group has a market cap of £115.27m with a P/E of 22.06 and P/E/G of 2.95, modest leverage (debt/equity 25.72) and mixed liquidity (current ratio 3.11, quick ratio 0.77), while its 200-day moving average remains higher at GBX 214.34.
  • Business profile: Focusrite is a global music and audio products company that develops hardware and software for professional and amateur musicians, organized around a Content Creation division supporting the music-making journey.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Focusrite.

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.29 and traded as high as GBX 210. Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 198.50, with a volume of 248,385 shares changing hands.

Focusrite Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of £115.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound. We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions. Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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