Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 0.8% - Here's What Happened

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.20. 5,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 31,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Forafric Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forafric Global

Forafric Global Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 210.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forafric Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global Corporation is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AFRI. Established in 2023, the company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of identifying and consummating a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank‐check vehicle, Forafric Global does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or similar transaction.

The company's investment mandate is focused on growth opportunities across the African continent.

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