Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI - Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.52. 7,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Forafric Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Forafric Global

Forafric Global Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forafric Global by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global Corporation is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AFRI. Established in 2023, the company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of identifying and consummating a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank‐check vehicle, Forafric Global does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or similar transaction.

The company's investment mandate is focused on growth opportunities across the African continent.

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