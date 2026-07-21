Ford Motor (F) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $47.3533 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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