Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $14.50 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $14.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.65.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 39,665,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,089,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,665 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,993 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Mack & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.6% during the second quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while management raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to $10 billion–$11 billion. Strong pricing, demand for higher-margin trucks and SUVs, and improved performance in the core business supported the upgrade. Ford lifts annual guidance

Ford’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while management raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to $10 billion–$11 billion. Strong pricing, demand for higher-margin trucks and SUVs, and improved performance in the core business supported the upgrade. Positive Sentiment: Ford also secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to build F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army. The program could diversify revenue and leverage Ford’s existing truck expertise, although the financial value and timing were not disclosed. Ford lands Army truck contract

Ford also secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to build F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army. The program could diversify revenue and leverage Ford’s existing truck expertise, although the financial value and timing were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” with a $20 target, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler raised targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. Ford declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting its roughly 4% yield.

Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” with a $20 target, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler raised targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. Ford declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting its roughly 4% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity indicates increased speculative interest following the earnings report, but options volume does not necessarily reflect durable institutional conviction.

Unusually high call-option activity indicates increased speculative interest following the earnings report, but options volume does not necessarily reflect durable institutional conviction. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to 10 years. Such competition could pressure Ford’s pricing, market share and investment requirements despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO discusses Chinese competition

CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to 10 years. Such competition could pressure Ford’s pricing, market share and investment requirements despite current trade barriers. Negative Sentiment: The quarter included an approximately $1.3 billion GAAP net loss, largely related to a $3.6 billion impairment tied to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. Ford’s Model e EV unit remains unprofitable, while aluminum supply disruptions and commodity costs are expected to weigh on 2026 margins.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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