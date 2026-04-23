Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.2% - What's Next?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.48. 30,765,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 59,494,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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