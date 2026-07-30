Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.9240. Approximately 57,994,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 61,231,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

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More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 profit beat and higher guidance: Ford reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, above the roughly $0.33 analyst consensus, while adjusted EBIT increased year over year. Management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to $10 billion–$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and resilient consumer demand. Ford lifts annual guidance

Ford reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, above the roughly $0.33 analyst consensus, while adjusted EBIT increased year over year. Management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to $10 billion–$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and resilient consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: Truck pricing and services are supporting profitability: High-margin F-Series trucks, hybrids and premium off-road models helped offset lower wholesale volumes. Ford Pro subscriptions grew approximately 50% to 1.6 million, offering a potentially higher-margin recurring revenue stream. The company also secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, adding potential visibility for its commercial and defense operations. Ford lands Army truck contract

High-margin F-Series trucks, hybrids and premium off-road models helped offset lower wholesale volumes. Ford Pro subscriptions grew approximately 50% to 1.6 million, offering a potentially higher-margin recurring revenue stream. The company also secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, adding potential visibility for its commercial and defense operations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved: Citi upgraded Ford to “buy” with a $20 price target, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler raised their targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. Ford also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. Analyst actions

Citi upgraded Ford to “buy” with a $20 price target, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler raised their targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. Ford also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity increased: Traders purchased about 174,000 Ford call options, above typical volume, suggesting heightened speculative interest but not necessarily a durable change in fundamentals.

Traders purchased about 174,000 Ford call options, above typical volume, suggesting heightened speculative interest but not necessarily a durable change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Underlying risks remain significant: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, including a $3.6 billion impairment related to its BlueOval SK battery venture. Model e is still expected to lose roughly $4 billion in 2026, while aluminum and other commodity costs could pressure second-half margins. Revenue also declined 3.8% year over year, and CEO Jim Farley warned that Chinese automakers could eventually enter the U.S. market despite trade barriers. Ford CEO discusses Chinese competition

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, including a $3.6 billion impairment related to its BlueOval SK battery venture. Model e is still expected to lose roughly $4 billion in 2026, while aluminum and other commodity costs could pressure second-half margins. Revenue also declined 3.8% year over year, and CEO Jim Farley warned that Chinese automakers could eventually enter the U.S. market despite trade barriers. Negative Sentiment: Valuation enthusiasm is tempered: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target only to $14.50 and kept a “neutral” rating, indicating limited near-term upside after the earnings-driven rally.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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