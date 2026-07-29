Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on F. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.42.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 65,004,590 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,008,324. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after buying an additional 4,089,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after buying an additional 1,255,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,442,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $547,379,000 after buying an additional 1,585,557 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing & Mix, 2026 EBIT & FCF View Raised

Ford reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above analyst estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36 and up from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT rose $400 million year over year to $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Ford lifts annual guidance, citing strong pricing and resilient consumer

Management raised its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion, citing stronger pricing, improved product mix, resilient consumer demand and better performance in its core automotive business. Free cash flow expectations were also increased. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades added momentum: Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential.

Citigroup upgraded Ford from Neutral to Buy with a $20 price target, while Jefferies also raised its rating to Buy and set a $17.50 target. The upgrades signal greater confidence in Ford’s recovery and valuation potential. Positive Sentiment: Core growth opportunities: Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Ford Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ford highlighted continued opportunities in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy, while higher-margin off-road vehicles supported quarterly profitability. The company also declared its regular $0.15-per-share quarterly dividend, representing an indicated yield of about 3.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was mixed: Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth.

Second-quarter revenue declined 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion. Although the figure was characterized as below some Wall Street expectations, it exceeded the estimate cited in the company earnings summary, reinforcing that investors are prioritizing margins and cash flow over sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Net loss remains a concern: Ford posted a $1.3 billion quarterly net loss, resulting in a negative net margin. The loss, along with elevated leverage and the ongoing challenges of balancing combustion-engine, hybrid and EV investments, remains a risk despite the improved adjusted results. Why is Ford stock surging despite a $1.3 billion loss?

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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