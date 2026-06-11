Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.7270. Approximately 45,988,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 63,032,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

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F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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