Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 2.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.0320. 68,821,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 61,403,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

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Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford Energy signed a five-year framework agreement with EDF power solutions North America to supply up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems, opening a new revenue stream and validating Ford’s push into energy infrastructure. Reuters article

Ford Energy signed a five-year framework agreement with EDF power solutions North America to supply up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems, opening a new revenue stream and validating Ford’s push into energy infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Ford detailed a new European growth strategy, including seven new models by 2029 and smarter software/services offerings, which could help revive passenger car sales and defend commercial vehicle market share. WSJ article

Ford detailed a new European growth strategy, including seven new models by 2029 and smarter software/services offerings, which could help revive passenger car sales and defend commercial vehicle market share. Positive Sentiment: The market is rewarding Ford’s broader pivot toward software, services, and energy infrastructure, which could improve the company’s long-term growth profile and support a higher valuation. Business Wire article

The market is rewarding Ford’s broader pivot toward software, services, and energy infrastructure, which could improve the company’s long-term growth profile and support a higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate Ford mostly as a “Hold,” suggesting the recent move is driven more by strategic optimism than by a fundamental shift in near-term earnings forecasts. American Banking News article

Analysts continue to rate Ford mostly as a “Hold,” suggesting the recent move is driven more by strategic optimism than by a fundamental shift in near-term earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Ford still faces execution risk, including the long timeline before energy-storage revenue becomes material and ongoing pressure from Chinese rivals in Europe, where its passenger-car business has been struggling. Reuters article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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