Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Releases Earnings Results

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Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

Foresight Enterprise VCT ( LON:FTF Get Free Report ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Enterprise VCT had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of GBX 324 million during the quarter.

Shares of LON FTF opened at GBX 46.80 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.57. The company has a market cap of £181.76 million, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.09. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 40 and a twelve month high of GBX 53.50.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

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