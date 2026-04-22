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Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Foresight Enterprise VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Foresight Enterprise VCT reported quarterly earnings of GBX 0.40 EPS on revenue of GBX 324 million, with a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 0.84%.
  • Shares opened at GBX 46.80; the trust has a market capitalization of £181.76 million, a PE ratio of 93.6, a beta of 0.09, and a 12‑month trading range of GBX 40–53.50.
  • Foresight Enterprise VCT is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group that primarily invests in unquoted UK companies across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, business services and consumer.
  • Five stocks we like better than Foresight Enterprise VCT.

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Enterprise VCT had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of GBX 324 million during the quarter.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON FTF opened at GBX 46.80 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.57. The company has a market cap of £181.76 million, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.09. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 40 and a twelve month high of GBX 53.50.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

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