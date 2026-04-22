FormFactor (FORM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $225.2040 million for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:25 PM ET.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 7,431 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $697,325.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,399.84. This represents a 19.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. The trade was a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,482 shares of company stock worth $6,438,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 208.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $100,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price target on FormFactor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial downgraded FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore boosted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here