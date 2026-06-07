FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.4545.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,951.25. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,663. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in FormFactor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 1,158.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 161,494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 7.8%

FORM opened at $116.70 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $159.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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