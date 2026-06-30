FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.19 and last traded at $159.88, with a volume of 1061073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,828 shares of company stock worth $6,306,587. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 870.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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