FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.33, but opened at $121.38. FormFactor shares last traded at $113.1320, with a volume of 314,293 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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