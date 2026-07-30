Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.91 million. Forrester Research had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.720-0.820 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Forrester Research's conference call:

Second-quarter revenue fell 10% to $100.2 million , with research revenue down 8% and non-CV businesses down 15%. Operating income declined 24% and EPS fell 22% year over year.

, with research revenue down 8% and non-CV businesses down 15%. Operating income declined 24% and EPS fell 22% year over year. Contract value decreased 3% for the second consecutive quarter, while wallet retention was flat and client retention declined one point sequentially; management expects CV growth by year-end.

Contract value decreased 3% for the second consecutive quarter, while wallet retention was flat and client retention declined one point sequentially; management expects CV growth by year-end. Forrester maintained its full-year 2026 guidance of $350 million-$360 million in revenue, 6%-6.5% operating margins, and $0.72-$0.82 in EPS, citing improving retention, a growing pipeline, and planned product launches.

Forrester maintained its full-year 2026 guidance of $350 million-$360 million in revenue, 6%-6.5% operating margins, and $0.72-$0.82 in EPS, citing improving retention, a growing pipeline, and planned product launches. Forrester AI adoption accelerated : users rose 69% year over year, prompts increased 105%, and AI became the dominant way Forrester Decisions clients accessed research. Forrester AI Access has generated approximately $10 million in bookings since its launch.

: users rose 69% year over year, prompts increased 105%, and AI became the dominant way Forrester Decisions clients accessed research. Forrester AI Access has generated approximately $10 million in bookings since its launch. The company restarted share repurchases, buying approximately $1 million of stock in the quarter and planning to accelerate repurchases during the second half; it ended the quarter with more than $130 million in cash and $35 million in debt.

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Forrester Research Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 108,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 333,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company's stock.

Key Forrester Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Forrester Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Forrester earned $0.40 per share , exceeding the $0.27 consensus estimate, while revenue of $100.23 million also surpassed expectations of $96.91 million. Forrester Research Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Forrester earned , exceeding the $0.27 consensus estimate, while revenue of also surpassed expectations of $96.91 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.82 is above the prior consensus estimate of $0.69, supporting the earnings outlook. Revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million broadly brackets the $356.5 million consensus. Forrester Research Reports 2026 Second-Quarter Financial Results

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of is above the prior consensus estimate of $0.69, supporting the earnings outlook. Revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million broadly brackets the $356.5 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management cited accelerated adoption of Forrester AI and stabilization in key business metrics, potentially providing a growth catalyst as the company navigates the broader AI transition. Forrester Research Reports 2026 Second-Quarter Financial Results

Management cited accelerated adoption of Forrester AI and stabilization in key business metrics, potentially providing a growth catalyst as the company navigates the broader AI transition. Neutral Sentiment: Director Neil Bradford retired from the board on July 28. The change occurs during Forrester’s AI-focused transition, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Forrester Announces Board Change Amid AI Transition

Director Neil Bradford retired from the board on July 28. The change occurs during Forrester’s AI-focused transition, but no immediate financial impact was disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Contract value fell 3% year over year to $283.2 million, signaling continued pressure on recurring business and potentially limiting the durability of the earnings beat. Quarterly EPS also declined from $0.51 a year earlier, while the company still posted a negative net margin of 13.74%. Forrester Second-Quarter Financial Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Forrester Research from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORR

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester's core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

Further Reading

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