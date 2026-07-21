Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 204 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 to GBX 195 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 to GBX 250 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 to GBX 170 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forterra news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 25,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £33,250. Also, insider Neil Ash acquired 11,500 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £15,295. Insiders bought 54,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Forterra Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 126.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 215. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.14.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won't be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric. Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

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