Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $165.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point set a $100.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.55.

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Fortinet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.47. 7,173,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $170.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the software maker's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Fortinet reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.75 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $2.05 billion versus expectations of $1.89 billion. Revenue grew 26% year over year, while GAAP net income rose to $606.3 million. Fortinet lifts annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

Fortinet reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.75 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $2.05 billion versus expectations of $1.89 billion. Revenue grew 26% year over year, while GAAP net income rose to $606.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth indicators were particularly strong. Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and demand remained strong across AI infrastructure, SASE, firewall and operational-technology security offerings. Management highlighted expanding platform adoption and AI-security momentum. FTNT Q2 Earnings Call Highlights SASE Firewall Growth

Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and demand remained strong across AI infrastructure, SASE, firewall and operational-technology security offerings. Management highlighted expanding platform adoption and AI-security momentum. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet raised its outlook. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was increased to roughly $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion, with EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.47, above the prior analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion and EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.87 also exceeded consensus estimates. Fortinet Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was increased to roughly $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion, with EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.47, above the prior analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion and EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.87 also exceeded consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive. BTIG raised its price target to $203 from $186, Rosenblatt increased its target to $195 from $185, and BMO lifted its target to $185 from $170. BTIG and Rosenblatt maintained Buy ratings, reinforcing optimism about Fortinet’s growth trajectory.

BTIG raised its price target to $203 from $186, Rosenblatt increased its target to $195 from $185, and BMO lifted its target to $185 from $170. BTIG and Rosenblatt maintained Buy ratings, reinforcing optimism about Fortinet’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: A broader rebound in technology stocks and Nasdaq futures provided a supportive market backdrop, although Fortinet’s gains were primarily driven by its earnings and guidance rather than general market conditions.

A broader rebound in technology stocks and Nasdaq futures provided a supportive market backdrop, although Fortinet’s gains were primarily driven by its earnings and guidance rather than general market conditions. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk. After a roughly 152% five-year run, FTNT trades at a premium valuation, requiring continued execution to justify further upside. Separately, reported insider activity showed substantial selling and no insider purchases over the past six months.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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