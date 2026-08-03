Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.91.

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Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $161.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 191.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,554 shares of company stock worth $42,706,734. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,493,860,000 after buying an additional 477,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,504,597 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,151,810,000 after acquiring an additional 893,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,506,173 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $940,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $909,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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