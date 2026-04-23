Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.0383 billion for the quarter. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fortive's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fortive by 668.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Fortive by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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